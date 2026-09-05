A controversy has erupted over the Himachal Pradesh State Teachers’ Award a day before Teachers’ Day, with 11 teachers approaching Governor Kavinder Gupta with a complaint alleging violations of the prescribed selection criteria.

In their complaint, the teachers have urged the Governor to examine the complete record of the selection process and ascertain whether the notified eligibility conditions and category-wise criteria were followed uniformly while selecting the awardees.

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Besides alleging violations of the prescribed criteria, the complainants have questioned the selection of Virender Chauhan, Principal, DIET, Shimla. They have alleged that Chauhan was selected for the award despite not being among the teachers shortlisted for the interview.

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The complainants have also alleged that different parameters appear to have been applied while assessing candidates under the General Award and Special Award categories. They have further pointed to a discrepancy between the number of awards notified and the number of teachers eventually selected. The complainants have also alleged that one teacher was selected for the award for a second time, which is not permitted under the rules.

According to the notified distribution, 16 awards were to be given to teachers serving in general areas, nine to those in tribal areas and six under the Special Award category. Thus, a total of 31 awards were earmarked for teachers under the Directorate of School Education. However, only 21 teachers were eventually selected.

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The Education Department, however, has rejected the allegations, maintaining that the selection was made entirely on merit. Regarding Chauhan’s selection, a senior department official said he had been selected under the Special Award category, which has broader criteria and recognises overall contributions to the field of education.

“The state was declared fully literate last year, and Chauhan did exemplary work as the coordinator of the programme,” the official said.

The official also clarified the discrepancy in the number of awards under the general and tribal categories. He said candidates from tribal and hard areas had scored higher, while those posted in non-tribal areas had secured relatively lower scores.

“Consequently, the selection committee decided to give some of the awards earmarked for the general category to teachers serving in tribal areas,” he said, adding that only 21 teachers were selected as the remaining candidates were not found suitable.