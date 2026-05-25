Himachal: 12 Lahaul panchayats to go to polls in phase 1 of PRI elections today

For a smooth, peaceful and transparent conduct of the first phase of elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions in the Lahaul subdivision of Lahaul-Spiti district, the administration yesterday dispatched polling parties to their respective polling stations.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (Panchayat), Lahaul-Spiti, Kiran Bhadana said 60 polling parties, including 50 men and 10 women parties, have been deployed for the election process.

Advertisement

The first phase of polling will be conducted on May 26 in 12 gram panchayats. These are Tindi, Tingret, Trilokinath, Muring, Nalda, Goharma, Ranika, Kardang, Mooling, Darcha, Koksar and Keylong.

Advertisement

The second phase of elections will take place on May 28 in Salgran, Chimret, Udaipur, Thirot, Junda, Jobrang, Warpa, Gaushal, Gondhla, Kolong, Sissu, and Yurnath gram panchayats.

The third and final phase of polling is scheduled for May 30 in Madangran, Shakoli, Kishori, Jahlma, Shansha, Malang, Tandi, Khangsar, Barbog and Shooling gram panchayats.

Advertisement

The DC further stated that out of the 10 women polling parties, five will manage polling operations in the Trilokinath area, while the remaining five will be deployed in the Keylong area.

To ensure law and order during the election process, two police personnel have been assigned with each polling party. The administration has made all necessary arrangements to facilitate secure and efficient conduct of polling.

According to the administration, all 60 polling parties were dispatched through 11 buses to their designated destinations. These polling teams will oversee voting at polling stations spread across 12 panchayats under Lahaul Development Block during the first phase of polling.

A total of 367 polling personnel have been deployed on election duty. Additionally, seven sector officers have been deputed to supervise the election process and provide immediate assistance to polling teams in case of any difficulty or emergency.