Himachal: 13-year-old caught with 130 gm heroin

In a major breakthrough in the anti-narcotics drive, Kangra police have recovered 130.48 grams of ‘chitta’ (heroin) from a 13-year-old minor during a routine vehicle check on the National Highway near Banohi bridge under Gaggal police station.

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Gaggal SHO Udham Singh Rajput said a CIA Kangra team led by ASI Manjit Singh was conducting checks around 9 pm on Wednesday when an HRTC bus on the Amritsar-Baijnath route was stopped near Shahpur.

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During the search, police found a boy travelling alone. On checking his brown backpack, 130.48 grams of heroin was recovered.

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During preliminary questioning, the minor reportedly told police that his brother-in-law, identified as Aman, had handed over the consignment in Amritsar and asked him to board the bus. The packet was to be delivered to a contact along the route near Palampur. Police said the disclosure points to the possible involvement of an organised network exploiting minors for drug trafficking.

A case has been registered and the contraband seized. The investigation has been entrusted to Head Constable Vikas Bhatt, who will probe the supply chain and identify those involved. The minor has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an observation home in Una for 14 days.

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Confirming the development, Kangra ASP Vir Bahadur Singh said the case was rare and disturbing, as a minor had allegedly been used as a carrier to evade police scrutiny.

He said while the juvenile would be dealt with as per legal provisions, the incident highlights an alarming modus operandi adopted by drug networks operating from neighbouring states.