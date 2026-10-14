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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: 13,456 families identified under BPL survey against target of 14,767 in Una

Himachal: 13,456 families identified under BPL survey against target of 14,767 in Una

e-KYC for skilled & semi-skilled workers underway, says DC

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Una, Updated At : 11:44 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal chairs a review meeting of the district Rural Development Department.
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The Una district administration has identified 13,456 Below Poverty Line (BPL) families against a target of 14,767 as part of an ongoing survey.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal on Wednesday after he chaired a review meeting of the district Rural Development Department.

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The DC directed Block Development Officers (BDOs) to complete the survey target so that the remaining eligible families could receive the benefits of welfare schemes at the earliest.

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He said 11,531 of the newly identified BPL families would also be eligible for benefits under the Mukhyamantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar scheme.

Lal said the e-KYC process for skilled and semi-skilled workers belonging to BPL families was underway to enable their services to be utilised under the VB-G-RAM-G scheme and ensure that wages were credited directly to their savings bank accounts.

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He directed BDOs and Gram Rozgar Sevaks to complete the process at the earliest.

The DC also directed officials to ensure the repair, maintenance and proper upkeep of existing community-managed sanitary complexes. Where necessary, new complexes should be constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission, he said.

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