Himachal: 14 months after bridge collapse, three Banjar villages still cut off

Residents of three villages in the remote Mashiyar gram panchayat of Banjar subdivision in Kullu district continue to face hardships as the reconstruction of the Dogda bridge over the Falachan river remains pending, more than a year after it was washed away by heavy rainfall. The delay has affected around 600 people, who are demanding urgent intervention by the state government and the Public Works Department (PWD) to restore connectivity.

The motorable bridge, which connected Kameda, Manjhli and Mashiyar villages, was washed away on August 13, 2025, following a sharp rise in the water level of the Falachan river after heavy rainfall. Residents allege that despite the passage of 14 months, no concrete steps have been taken to begin reconstruction, leaving them struggling to access essential services and travel for their daily needs.

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The bridge served as a crucial transportation link for nearly half the population of Mashiyar panchayat. Its collapse has disrupted routine travel and created particular difficulties for students of Bathahar School, who have to cross the river to reach their school.

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At present, the river’s relatively low water level allows some vehicles to pass through its bed. However, residents say this is only a temporary arrangement and poses risks, particularly when water levels rise during the rainy season. A surge in the river could make the crossing impossible, potentially cutting off the three villages from the rest of the area.

Villagers are also concerned that the construction site for the replacement bridge has not been finalised and foundation work has yet to begin. They argue that the current low water level offers a suitable window to start preliminary work before conditions become more difficult.

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Former panchayat up-pradhan Prakash Thakur, ward member Prem Singh, former ward member Bhag Singh, and residents Lal Chand, Het Ram, Amar Bharti, Dalip Singh, Megh Singh, Dharam Chand, Hira Lal, Darbari Lal and Dhewa Ram, along with others, have urged the authorities to expedite the project.

They warned that any further delay could push construction into another difficult season, prolonging the hardships faced by residents, students and workers. They have appealed to the state government, Kullu Deputy Commissioner and the PWD to finalise the site and begin foundation work at the earliest.

The residents stressed that the bridge is not merely a transport facility but a lifeline for the three villages, and its reconstruction must be prioritised to restore safe and reliable connectivity. Efforts to contact the Banjar PWD Executive Engineer for his response were unsuccessful, as he did not answer the call.