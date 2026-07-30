Himachal: 152 roads closed; rainfall alert for Kangra, Mandi, Chamba

The State Meteorological Centre has issued alerts for heavy rainfall in the state till August 4. For tomorrow, an orange alert for intense rain at isolated places in Kangra, Mandi and Chamba districts has been issued. Similarly, a yellow alert for heavy rain in Shimla, Kullu and Sirmaur districts has been issued. However, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain normal in the next few days.

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As many as 152 roads are still blocked in the state while about 72 power transformers and 68 water supply schemes have been damaged due to torrential rain. As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, of the total blocked roads, Mandi has the highest number of 57 roads, Chamba (33), Kullu (31), Shimla and Sirmaur (14 each), Una (2) and Lahaul and Spiti (1). Similarly, of the total disrupted transformers, Chamba has the highest 59, Mandi (8) and Shimla (5). Besides, of the total water supply schemes damaged due to heavy rain, Hamirpur has 23, Bilaspur (18), Chamba (15), Sirmaur (9), Shimla (2) and Mandi (1).

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Meanwhile, heavy rain continued in many parts of the state on Wednesday. Palampur recorded the highest rainfall of 133 mm, followed by Kangra (104 mm), Manali (28 mm), Bhuntar (17 mm), Dharamsala (16.7 mm) and Mandi (3.6 mm).

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The maximum temperature recorded in Shimla was 24.5°C, Dharamsala (29°C), Manali (26.8°C), Solan (29°C), Kangra (31.2°C), Mandi (33.2°C), Sundernagar (32.6°C), Bilaspur (33.5°C), Kufri (19.8°C), Keylong (24.7°C), Kalpa (24.3°C), Nahan (28.3°C) and Chamba (29.1°C).

The highest maximum temperature of 34.4°C was recorded in Una while the lowest minimum temperature of 12°C was recorded in Bharmour of Chamba.