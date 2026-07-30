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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: 17 years on, Rs 30.58L Jawali bus stand lies abandoned

Himachal: 17 years on, Rs 30.58L Jawali bus stand lies abandoned

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:17 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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The bus stand at Jawali wears a deserted look;.
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Constructed 17 years ago at a cost of Rs 30.58 lakh, the Jawali bus stand at the sub-divisional headquarters in Kangra district continues to lie abandoned, causing inconvenience to commuters and financial losses to local shopkeepers.

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The facility was constructed by the State Bus Stand Management and Development Authority. Its foundation stone was laid on April 4, 2004, by the then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, and the project took five years to complete. It was inaugurated on August 15, 2009, by the then Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal.

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Around 80 Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) and private buses operating daily on various routes in Jawali continue to bypass the bus stand. Instead, buses halt at Keharian Chowk, nearly a km from the bus stand, depriving passengers of proper pick-up and drop-off spots. The practice has triggered resentment among residents and commuters. People visiting the Civil Hospital, government offices and local market are forced to walk nearly a km after alighting on the outskirts of the town.

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Due to poor maintenance, infrastructure at the bus stand has started deteriorating. Wild vegetation has taken over the bus stand. The facility has remained underutilised despite significant public expenditure.

Local shopkeepers and vendors said the non-functional bus stand has adversely affected their businesses. They alleged that though bus route permits were issued for the Jawali bus stand, buses continue to bypass it while the authorities have failed to enforce the rules. Enquiries reveal that the bus stand is over a km from the main road and the presence of a railway crossing on its approach road is considered a major impediment in its proper utilisation. Locals feel that the bus stand was not constructed at an ideal location.

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Traders and commuters have appealed to the administration and HRTC authorities to ensure that buses enter the bus stand, besides continuing to halt at Keharian Chowk.

When contacted, Vijay Chaudhary, Regional Manager, HRTC, Pathankot depot, said the bus stand could not be put to use due to a congested approach and the lack of space for the movement of buses.

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