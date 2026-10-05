Himachal: 179 runners race for wildlife conservation

As many as 179 participants took part in a mini-marathon organised by the Wildlife Range, Nagrota Surian, to mark Wildlife Week, with enthusiastic participation from Nagrota Surian and adjoining areas. The event featured four categories — under-17 girls, under-17 boys, open men and open women. The race began at the Interpretation Centre and concluded at the Forest Nursery at Ghera.

The winners, runners-up and third-place finishers in each category were awarded cash prizes of Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively, along with medals and certificates.

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Range Officer (Wildlife) Subhash said considerable enthusiasm was witnessed among participants, particularly youngsters, who turned up in large numbers for the event.

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The mini-marathon sought to combine sporting spirit with awareness about wildlife conservation and the importance of protecting the region’s rich wetland ecosystem.