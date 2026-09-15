Himachal: 194 doctors appointed to bolster state healthcare

Another 76 doctors have been engaged as job trainees after completing their PG courses from IGMC, Dr RPT Medical College, Tanda, SLBSGMC Nerchowk and Dr RKGMC Hamirpur.

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The job trainees have been appointed as a stopgap measure for an initial period of one year and will receive a monthly remuneration of Rs 60,000. The appointments are expected to improve specialist availability and address staff shortages in government health facilities.