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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: 194 doctors appointed to bolster state healthcare

Himachal: 194 doctors appointed to bolster state healthcare

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:14 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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The job trainees have been appointed as a stopgap measure for an initial period of one year. Photo for representation only
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The state government on Monday appointed 194 doctors to strengthen healthcare services across Himachal Pradesh, with most postings made in civil hospitals. Of these, 118 doctors have been appointed as specialists after completing their postgraduate courses and Senior Residency.

Another 76 doctors have been engaged as job trainees after completing their PG courses from IGMC, Dr RPT Medical College, Tanda, SLBSGMC Nerchowk and Dr RKGMC Hamirpur.

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The job trainees have been appointed as a stopgap measure for an initial period of one year and will receive a monthly remuneration of Rs 60,000. The appointments are expected to improve specialist availability and address staff shortages in government health facilities.

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