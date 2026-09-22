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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: 2 dead, 3 injured in road mishap

Himachal: 2 dead, 3 injured in road mishap

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:19 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Two persons were killed and three others injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near the Sissu Selfie Point on the National Highway-03 (Manali-Leh Highway) in Lahaul and Spiti district yesterday.

According to the police, vehicle HP-31C-1662, travelling towards Gondhla, skidded off the road and fell down near the Sissu Selfie Point. Five persons were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

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Suresh, a resident of Bhadiyal, Mandi district, died on the spot, while another victim Bablu succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Regional Hospital, Kullu. The injured were identified as Mohan Singh, Nikhil, and Pawan Kumar, all from Mandi district.

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All injured were initially brought to Regional Hospital Keylong for treatment. Later, referred to Regional Hospital Kullu for further medical care.

The police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident and a case has been registered.

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