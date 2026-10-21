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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: 2 youths killed as HRTC bus collides with motorcycle

Himachal: 2 youths killed as HRTC bus collides with motorcycle

The incident took place around 10.45 pm on Tuesday near Krishna Nursery in Katauhar Khurd

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PTI
Una (HP), Updated At : 01:41 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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The deceased were identified as Yogesh Kumar and Aman Bhatia, both residents of Stothar village in Una district. Representative image: iStock
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Two youths were killed after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus collided with their motorcycle on the Amb-Una road here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 10.45 pm on Tuesday near Krishna Nursery in Katauhar Khurd, when the bus, travelling from Una towards Amb, collided with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, they said.

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The two youths sustained critical injuries and were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Amb, where they succumbed to their injuries.

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The deceased were identified as Yogesh Kumar and Aman Bhatia, both residents of Stothar village in Una district.

A case of negligent driving against the bus driver, Bachittar Singh, has been registered, the police said.

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Further investigation is under way, police added.

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