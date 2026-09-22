Himachal: Rs 20-cr CM office triggers war of words

The inauguration of a swanky new Chief Minister’s office at the state Secretariat here today triggered a political row, with the Opposition BJP questioning the expenditure at a time when the financially stressed state government is struggling to meet its routine commitments.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu moved into the spacious Ellerslie Phase II building, adjacent to the century-old British-era Ellerslie, after performing a puja. The office has 15 rooms and, according to Sukhu, Rs 20 crore has been spent on its construction.

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All previous Chief Ministers — Dr YS Parmar, Ram Lal Thakur, Shanta Kumar, Virbhadra Singh, PK Dhumal and Jai Ram Thakur — used the heritage office at Ellerslie, designed by Lt Col HS Abbott in 1886. Rejecting the BJP’s criticism of wasteful expenditure, Sukhu said the facility was not his personal residence but the Chief Minister’s office and would be used by any future Chief Minister. “If BJP comes to power after 15-20 years, their Chief Minister will also use this office,” he said.

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Sukhu said the old office was too small to accommodate the large number of visitors arriving from across the state. The new facility also houses the offices of the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and a visitors’ office. It has parking space for 40 vehicles, which, he said, would help prevent traffic congestion around the Secretariat.

The Chief Minister hit back at the BJP, alleging that its previous government had spent Rs 1,000 crore on construction of buildings. He said democratic institutions, including the executive and judiciary, required adequate infrastructure and remarked that it had often been said that offices of Deputy Commissioners were better equipped than that of the Chief Minister.

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Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, however, questioned the expenditure, citing the state’s financial difficulties and its struggle to pay employees’ salaries. Addressing a public meeting at Jaisinghpur in Palampur, he claimed the proposal for a new CM office had been conceived during his tenure but was rejected on heritage grounds.

“When all other Chief Ministers used this historical office, what was the need for this expenditure?” Thakur asked. He also questioned the haste in inaugurating the new facility, pointing to Sukhu’s statement that a future BJP government could use it.

On the pending PIL in the High Court challenging construction of the new wing, Sukhu said, “It is the right of citizens in a democracy to file PILs in courts.”