Himachal 2027: A battle within before the battle for power

As the countdown to the 2027 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections begins, the state’s two principal political rivals, the Congress and the BJP, are witnessing considerable internal churn. The recent flurry of political activity, coupled with renewed intervention by their central leaderships, suggests that the battle for next year’s polls will be shaped as much by internal equations as by the contest between the two parties.

Union Health Minister and senior BJP leader JP Nadda’s two visits to Himachal Pradesh within a week underline the party high command’s renewed focus on the hill state. His aggressive attack on the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government signals the BJP’s intent to sharpen its campaign against the ruling Congress. However, beneath the party’s public offensive, questions of leadership, organisational unity and ticket distribution remain unresolved.

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The Congress, too, is attempting to tighten its organisational reins. AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajni Patil’s recent visit, during which she interacted with party leaders and workers, carried a clear message: complacency and indiscipline will not be tolerated. With the Congress hoping to retain power, the stakes are high. No party has managed to secure consecutive Assembly victories in the state since 1985, making the prospect of breaking this pattern both an opportunity and a formidable challenge for the ruling party.

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BJP’s leadership question remains open

For the BJP, the biggest challenge may lie in reconciling competing ambitions within its ranks. The question of who will lead the party into the 2027 elections, and potentially emerge as its chief ministerial face, remains open. Names doing the rounds include JP Nadda, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur and state BJP president Rajeev Bindal. Yet, the party’s central leadership could spring a surprise by opting for a relatively less prominent face, as it has done in other states.

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The leadership question is closely linked to the contentious issue of ticket distribution. Several BJP leaders who were denied tickets in the 2022 Assembly elections may seek another opportunity, potentially unsettling the party’s electoral calculations. Managing these aspirations will be crucial, particularly in a state where the BJP and Congress have traditionally alternated in power. A failure to accommodate disgruntled leaders could turn internal dissatisfaction into electoral damage.

The party’s efforts to build momentum through meetings with workers and sammelans of elected representatives of panchayati raj institutions are aimed at strengthening its grassroots presence. Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut, meanwhile, has become increasingly visible after a prolonged period of limited public engagement in her constituency. However, her controversial remarks have at times placed the party in an uncomfortable position, raising questions about whether her prominence will translate into an electoral advantage.

Congress grapples with

the Virbhadra legacy

The Congress faces a different, but equally delicate, internal challenge. Former state Congress president and former MP Pratibha Singh’s recent remarks over the alleged lack of recognition accorded to her late husband, six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh, during Sukhu’s visit to Rohru have brought simmering tensions into the open.

Her criticism of Virbhadra Singh’s supporters for failing to display his banners at the event, followed by her letter to the Election Commission of India seeking action against attempts to use her husband’s name to register a political outfit, has added another dimension to the debate. Her assertion that Virbhadra Singh’s legacy continues to live in people’s hearts underscores the enduring political significance of the former chief minister.

The episode may also be read as an assertion that his family and political legacy must retain an influential place in the party’s affairs. As the Congress prepares for candidate selection, the question of who commands influence over ticket distribution could become a significant source of friction. Balancing the Virbhadra legacy with Sukhu’s leadership will be essential if the party is to avoid a damaging internal confrontation.

Sukhu bets on financial discrimination narrative

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is seeking to frame the electoral contest around the Centre’s alleged financial discrimination against Himachal Pradesh. Battling fiscal pressures while attempting to sustain development spending, he has accused the BJP-led Union government of denying the state its legitimate financial entitlements because it is governed by the Congress.

The withdrawal of the annual Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), which Sukhu says amounts to nearly Rs 8,000 crore, has become central to his political narrative. By portraying the Centre’s decisions as an attempt to financially cripple Himachal, he hopes to generate public sympathy and turn the state’s fiscal difficulties into an electoral issue.

Whether this argument resonates with voters will depend on how convincingly the Congress connects financial constraints with their everyday concerns. The BJP, for its part, will seek to challenge the government’s record on governance and development.

With both parties facing internal fault lines, the road to 2027 will demand more than aggressive speeches and public mobilisation. Leadership clarity, candidate selection and organisational discipline could prove decisive. In a state accustomed to changing governments, the party that manages its internal contradictions more effectively may gain the crucial advantage when Himachal goes to the polls.