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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: 237 Chamba workers get Rs 1.07 crore aid

Himachal: 237 Chamba workers get Rs 1.07 crore aid

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 08:38 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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A total of Rs 1.07 crore has been released as financial assistance to 237 registered construction workers in Chamba district under various welfare schemes of the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Board Chairman Nardev Singh Kanwar said financial assistance of around Rs 20.61 crore had been provided to 4,967 registered workers across Himachal Pradesh during the state-level Independence Day function held on August 15. Chamba district accounted for Rs 1,07,87,400 of the assistance distributed under different welfare schemes.

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He said 75 beneficiaries received Rs 23,87,400 under the Education Scholarship Scheme for their children, while 155 workers were provided Rs 78,89,000 under the Marriage Assistance Scheme.

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Under the Maternity and Paternity Assistance Scheme, two workers received Rs 64,000, while three beneficiaries were provided Rs 2.47 lakh under the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Housing Schemes. In addition, two women beneficiaries received the second instalment of Rs 2 lakh under the Chief Minister Widow, Single, Destitute and Disabled Women Housing Scheme.

Kanwar said the state government was committed to the social and economic uplift of construction workers and their families. The welfare schemes aimed to provide financial support for education, marriage, housing and other essential needs.

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