Himachal: 26 people, stranded near Dharamsala’s Kaneri lake due to heavy rains, rescued

PTI

Shimla, June 19

In a joint effort, police and disaster management teams rescued 26 people, including tourists, who were stranded near Kareri Lake due to heavy rains, about 10 km from Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, officials said on Monday.

The tourists and locals, who were stuck at the lake due to an overflowing nallah (drain) following heavy rains, were rescued on Sunday night by Kangra Police and State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), they said.

Teams were rushed to the spot after a tourist from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh called up Dharamsala Police Station about the situation, they said.

All the tourists were safe and brought to Dharamsala, officials said, adding they were from Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Kareri Lake is a fresh water lake located on the southern spur of the Dhauladhar range at an elevation of 9,626 feet above sea level. Snow melting from the mountain range is the source of the lake.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, 14 people, including 10 tourists, who were unable to cross the Bhagsu nallah due to the overflowing of drains were also rescued from Bhagsu waterfall near Mcleodganj.

#Dharamsala #Kangra #Rajasthan #Shimla