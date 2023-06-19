Himachal: 26 people, stranded near Dharamsala’s Kaneri lake due to heavy rains, rescued

Shimla, June 19
In a joint effort, police and disaster management teams rescued 26 people, including tourists, who were stranded near Kareri Lake due to heavy rains, about 10 km from Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, officials said on Monday.
The tourists and locals, who were stuck at the lake due to an overflowing nallah (drain) following heavy rains, were rescued on Sunday night by Kangra Police and State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), they said.
Teams were rushed to the spot after a tourist from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh called up Dharamsala Police Station about the situation, they said.
All the tourists were safe and brought to Dharamsala, officials said, adding they were from Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
Kareri Lake is a fresh water lake located on the southern spur of the Dhauladhar range at an elevation of 9,626 feet above sea level. Snow melting from the mountain range is the source of the lake.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident, 14 people, including 10 tourists, who were unable to cross the Bhagsu nallah due to the overflowing of drains were also rescued from Bhagsu waterfall near Mcleodganj.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to Sikh Gurdwara Act to ensure 'free telecast' of Gurbani from Golden Temple: CM Mann
CM says the Act will pave way for eliminating the undue cont...
Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead
Quoting preliminary information, the officials say Nijjar wa...
Video: Who was Hardeep Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton
Last year, the Punjab Police had sought the extradition of N...
IPS officer Ravi Sinha appointed RAW chief
Sinha, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of t...
Update reservist pension in accordance with revisions applicable to regular soldiers, rules AFT
The Tribunal’s ruling comes as a big relief to the fading br...