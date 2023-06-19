 Himachal: 26 people, stranded near Dharamsala’s Kaneri lake due to heavy rains, rescued : The Tribune India

Himachal: 26 people, stranded near Dharamsala’s Kaneri lake due to heavy rains, rescued

The stranded tourists were from Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh

Himachal: 26 people, stranded near Dharamsala’s Kaneri lake due to heavy rains, rescued

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Shimla, June 19

In a joint effort, police and disaster management teams rescued 26 people, including tourists, who were stranded near Kareri Lake due to heavy rains, about 10 km from Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, officials said on Monday.

The tourists and locals, who were stuck at the lake due to an overflowing nallah (drain) following heavy rains, were rescued on Sunday night by Kangra Police and State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), they said.

Teams were rushed to the spot after a tourist from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh called up Dharamsala Police Station about the situation, they said.

All the tourists were safe and brought to Dharamsala, officials said, adding they were from Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Kareri Lake is a fresh water lake located on the southern spur of the Dhauladhar range at an elevation of 9,626 feet above sea level. Snow melting from the mountain range is the source of the lake.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, 14 people, including 10 tourists, who were unable to cross the Bhagsu nallah due to the overflowing of drains were also rescued from Bhagsu waterfall near Mcleodganj.  

#Dharamsala #Kangra #Rajasthan #Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead

2
Entertainment

Dharmendra is the 'coolest' baraati at Karan Deol's wedding, sets mood with some bhangra and dhol beats

3
Punjab

Punjab govt to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to 'ensure free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple, SGPC flays move

4
Himachal

Landslide at Theog cuts off Shimla from upper HP

5
Diaspora

Video: Who was Hardeep Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton

6
Punjab

$ lure sends Punjab college dropout rate north

7
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to Sikh Gurdwara Act to ensure 'free telecast' of Gurbani from Golden Temple: CM Mann

8
Delhi

None can defeat AAP in Delhi, Punjab for next 50 years: Kejriwal

9
Business

Net direct tax collection rises 11 per cent to Rs 3.80 lakh crore till June 17

10
Sports

'BJP pawn vs Congress puppet': Sakshi Malik, Babita Phogat slug it out

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Top News

Bhagwant Mann govt to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to 'ensure free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple in Cabinet meeting today

Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to Sikh Gurdwara Act to ensure 'free telecast' of Gurbani from Golden Temple: CM Mann

CM says the Act will pave way for eliminating the undue cont...

Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead

Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead

Quoting preliminary information, the officials say Nijjar wa...

Video: Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton city?

Video: Who was Hardeep Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton

Last year, the Punjab Police had sought the extradition of N...

Ravi Sinha appointed new RAW chief

IPS officer Ravi Sinha appointed RAW chief

Sinha, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of t...

Update reservist pension in accordance with revisions applicable to regular soldiers, rules AFT

Update reservist pension in accordance with revisions applicable to regular soldiers, rules AFT

The Tribunal’s ruling comes as a big relief to the fading br...


Cities

View All

BJP setting up NCB in Amritsar for political gains, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

BJP setting up NCB in Amritsar for political gains, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Woman found hanging, husband held for murder

Pathetic Parks: Public parks in Kot Baba Deep Singh turn eyesore, wild growth paints ugly picture

Canal water yet to be released in Tarn Taran

Knotty Affair: Wire mesh in Indira Colony safety hazard for Amritsar residents

Suvidha Kendra employee held for ~20 lakh burglary at Bathinda DAC

Suvidha Kendra employee held for Rs 20 lakh burglary at Bathinda DAC

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh’s Raghav Goyal tops tricity with AIR 4

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh's Raghav Goyal tops tricity with AIR 4

Diarrhoea outbreak in Lalru: No new cases; leakage found in 2 houses, connection cut

Diarrhoea Outbreak: Recurring phenomenon in Mohali; no lessons learnt

Info screens showing arrival time at all Chandigarh bus shelters by October

Drizzle brings relief, day's temperature dips 5°C in Chandigarh

Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, three arrested

Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, three arrested

Gadkari to open 11 flyovers from Delhi to Panipat on June 20

At 289m, Aerocity Metro station to have longest platform in Ph-IV plan

International cyber crime gang busted, 4 held

DU student stabbed to death

JEE Advanced: Jalandhar lad bags AIR 222

JEE Advanced: Jalandhar lad bags AIR 222

Schools told to provide information to Nawanshahr-based RTI activist

Woman bags national award for using sports to empower the poor

Amritsar travel agent booked for selling off Indian woman in Oman

Centre to help women stuck in Gulf: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Low hanging high-tension wires in city pose threat to residents

Low hanging high-tension wires in city pose threat to residents

Paddy sowing begins from today in district

Rohan makes city proud with AIR 358

CIA cops trek 18 km to catch 'Dacoit Hasina'

Open House: what should be done to tackle Unscheduled outages, shortage of water supply in summers?

Commuters battle chaos outside new bus stand in Patiala

Commuters battle chaos outside new bus stand in Patiala

Soldier jumps into Bhakra, saves drowning teenage girl

Man nabbed with 4-gm heroin

Mobile seized from jail inmate