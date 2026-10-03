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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: 27 faculty members set for promotion in medical colleges

Himachal: 27 faculty members set for promotion in medical colleges

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:08 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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The Departmental Promotion Committee has recommended the promotion of 27 faculty members serving in various medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh.

The promotions will add 13 professors and 14 associate professors to the faculty strength of medical colleges, strengthening departments and improving their functioning.

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The increase in the number of senior faculty members could also help the medical colleges secure additional postgraduate seats in various specialities, as adequate faculty strength is an important requirement for starting or increasing PG courses.

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The promotions are expected to address the shortage of senior faculty in some departments and strengthen postgraduate teaching and training in the state’s medical colleges.

At Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, four doctors will be promoted as associate professors, while one will be promoted as professor.

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At the medical college in Chamba, where the shortage of senior faculty is acute, two doctors will be promoted as associate professors and two as professors. Medical College, Hamirpur, will get two associate professors and six professors.

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