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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: 28 TB patients die in Shimla in five months

Himachal: 28 TB patients die in Shimla in five months

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:53 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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A meeting of the district-level TB-Free Campaign Committee underway in Shimla on Friday. Tribune photo
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Even as 141 panchayats in Shimla district have been declared tuberculosis-free, 28 deaths were recorded among 674 TB patients in the district between April and August, with an overall mortality rate of 4 per cent.

A meeting of the district-level TB-Free Campaign Committee was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap. The highest number of 11 deaths among 145 TB patients was recorded in Shimla (Urban).

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Under the campaign, 141 of the total 412 gram panchayats in Shimla district were declared TB-free by 2025. With this achievement, 34 per cent of the district’s gram panchayats have joined the TB-free category.

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From January to August, 28,008 people were tested for presumptive TB against a target of 24,408, representing 115 per cent achievement. During the same period, the target for TB case notification was 1,387, while 1,393 TB patients were notified, representing 100 per cent achievement.

“Maximum number of people in the district will be tested to ensure the effective implementation of the TB-free campaign,” said Kashyap.

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The Deputy Commissioner said new panchayat representatives would be trained and provided detailed information about the TB-free campaign to make it more effective. NCC and NSS students would also be involved in the campaign and play a key role in raising public awareness, he added.

The district administration and Health Department are placing special emphasis on timely TB identification, testing, continued treatment, nutritional and treatment support for patients and TB prevention.

For the success of the TB-free campaign, the public has also been urged to get tested promptly if they notice TB symptoms and complete the full course of treatment prescribed by doctors. Chief Medical Officer Dr Yashpal Ranta, Dr Vineet Lakhanpal and other employees were present at the meeting.

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