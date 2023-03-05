 Himachal: 286 schools with zero enrolment of students denotified : The Tribune India

Himachal: 286 schools with zero enrolment of students denotified

Teaching and non-teaching staff in these facilities would be shifted to schools facing a staff crunch

Himachal: 286 schools with zero enrolment of students denotified

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Shimla, March 5

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Sunday said that 286 primary and middle schools with zero enrolment of students have been de-notified, and the teaching and non-teaching staff in these facilities would be shifted to schools facing a staff crunch.

“About 3,000 schools in the state are running with one teacher, while 455 schools are running (with teachers) on deputation basis while 12,000 posts of teachers are vacant,” he told reporters here. 

There are 15,313 government-run schools in the state.

Thakur said a set format would be followed for schools and colleges – at least 10 students for primary, 15 for middle, 20 for high, 25 for senior secondary schools and 65 for colleges and the schools and colleges not matching the parameters would be closed. The parameters set are less than the national parameters as Himachal is a hilly state with difficult terrain.

Irrational deployment of teachers has affected the quality of education and Himachal has slipped from the fifth position to eleventh position in the performance grading index, he said and added that the next step would be to rationalise deployment of teachers and a transfer policy would be brought soon.

Noting that questions had been raised on the quality of school uniform supplied by the government and delay in providing it, he said the government has now decided to transfer the funds for uniform to students through direct benefit transfer to bring transparency.

Taking a dig at the previous BJP government for opening 920 facilities at the fag end of its tenure, he said 320 schools were opened to woo the electorate during the last six months of the Jai Ram Thakur government.

Thakur also alleged that the previous regime had left a total loan burden of Rs 86,000 crore.  

#Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi excise policy case: CBI confronts Manish Sisodia with former secretary, ex-excise commissioner; agency looking for crucial missing file

2
Nation

Indian Army to get jetpack suits for efficient surveillance along borders; trials held in Agra

3
Chandigarh

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

4
Haryana

12 IPS officers shifted in Haryana

5
Nation

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight, Delhi Police say legal action being taken

6
Delhi

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

7
Himachal

Tunnel work halted due to unstable strata, water tank

8
Punjab

IBM launches skill programmes in computer science engineering at Lamrin Tech Skills University in Punjab

9
J & K

PM Package Kashmiri Pandit employees suspend 310-day strike, say 'surrendering' as govt 'stopped' salaries

10
J & K

'Choked financially', Kashmiri Pandits suspend agitation

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Top News

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia arrest

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest

Say charges against former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's ...

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

The huge flex read 'I Love Manish Sisodia'

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight: Sources

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight, Delhi Police say legal action being taken

The accused is a student at a US university

'Attack' on migrant workers: Tamil Nadu Police books BJP leader, journalists and others for spreading fake news

'Attack' on migrant workers: Tamil Nadu Police book BJP leader, journalists and others for spreading fake news

Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu stated that the video doing rou...

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

Kaur is a 2013-batch IPS officer from Punjab cadre


Cities

View All

As a fallout of Ajnala incident, Centre may shift G-20 Summit out of Punjab

Punjab leg of G-20 meetings in Amritsar as per schedule, says Chief Secretary

Lakshmi Vihar firing: 5 held with weapons

1 nabbed in Sikkim tourist death case

Days after clash, DC visits Goindwal jail

Man found dead at Darbar Sahib

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

High Court packs a punch, Panchkula road freed of protesters

2 students hurt in clash at Kharar college

MC plans to charge joints on area basis

High Court orders FIR, probe by special team

Manish Sisodia being tortured by CBI, pressured to sign documents with false charges: AAP

Manish Sisodia being tortured by CBI, pressured to sign documents with false charges: AAP

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest

Four gold bars worth Rs 1.95 crore recovered from aircraft's toilet at New Delhi's IGI airport

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested after exchange of fire with police in Delhi

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

State’s first e-library set up in Hoshiarpur

Sarpanches join AAP

Forest land freed in Sultanpur Lodhi

On Day 2, folk dances steal the show, enthral audience

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Spa raided over flesh trade racket plaints

Illegal mining: Surprise raid at 2 villages in Ludhiana dist

Mystery shrouds elderly man’s death in Khanna

Ludhiana man dies by suicide, wife held

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Awareness rally on declining sex ratio at Pbi varsity

Golden jubilee reunion