Himachal: 3-day workshop for vocational trainers begins at Nauni university

A three-day Training of Trainers (ToT) programme for vocational trainers under the National Skills Qualifications Framework project commenced at the Directorate of Extension Education at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district, on Tuesday. Samagra Shiksha, Himachal Pradesh, has sponsored the programme.

As many as 49 vocational trainers from Solan, Una, Sirmaur and Shimla districts are participating in the training, which is aimed at familiarising them with the latest knowledge. They are also being imparted practical skills and effective training techniques related to horticulture and agriculture-based vocational activities, enabling them to provide more quality-oriented and employment-focused training to trainees.

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During the programme, university experts from various disciplines will provide the participants with information on important aspects related to horticulture and skill development.

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Topics such as fruit production and orchard management, sustainable disease and pest management in fruits and vegetables, fruit processing and value addition, commercial flower production and marketing and the identification and demonstration of edible mushrooms will be covered during the programme. The participants will also be sensitised to various aspects related to internships, career counselling, job fairs and skill development initiatives.

Along with lectures, the training will include practical activities, demonstrations and field and unit visits to provide participants with a hands-on understanding of the subjects. Director (Extension Education) DP Sharma said that the success of skill-based education depended on the competence of the trainers and their capacity to impart effective training.

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He added that regular capacity building of vocational trainers was essential to keep pace with changing technologies and evolving employment requirements.

Sharma expressed hope that the latest technical and practical knowledge gained during the training would help the participants effectively disseminate information among their trainees. He added that the programme would also contribute significantly to linking skill development to employment and self-employment opportunities. Meena Kumari is coordinating the programme while Divya Chaudhary is the co-coordinator.