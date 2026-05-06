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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: 3 die, 2 critical as car hits roadside crane

Himachal: 3 die, 2 critical as car hits roadside crane

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:15 AM May 06, 2026 IST
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According to police, the accident occurred around 10.40 pm when the car (HP-82-8322), travelling from Nerchowk towards Sundernagar, collided with the crane stationed along the roadside.
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Three persons were killed and two others critically injured after a car rammed into a parked hydra crane near Nerchowk in Mandi district late on Sunday night.
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According to police, the accident occurred around 10.40 pm when the car (HP-82-8322), travelling from Nerchowk towards Sundernagar, collided with the crane stationed along the roadside. The impact left the vehicle completely mangled.

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The deceased have been identified as Anil Kumar, Rohit Kumar and Subhash Kumar, all residents of Mandi district.

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The two injured occupants were rushed to hospital and later referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur, for advanced treatment. Their condition is stated to be critical.

Balh Police Station has registered a case under Sections 281, 125(A) and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation is underway.

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Confirming the incident, Mandi SP Vinod Kumar said preliminary findings suggest overspeeding and negligent driving may have led to the accident.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He also directed the district administration to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the area, with locals mourning the untimely deaths.

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