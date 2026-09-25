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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: 3 of family killed as HRTC bus hits car

Himachal: 3 of family killed as HRTC bus hits car

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:42 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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A car collided head-on with a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus near Ghandal.
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Three members of a family, including two women, were killed and another injured when their car collided head-on with a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus near Ghandal, around 20 km from Shimla, today.

The deceased were identified as Dayanand (57), his wife Hemlata (52) and his mother Vidyadevi (75), all residents of Phanji village in Arki, Solan district. Dayanand’s son Manish, who was travelling with them, sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, where he is undergoing treatment. None of the bus passengers was injured.

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The accident occurred on National Highway 205 when the HRTC bus, travelling to Shimla from Bagipul, collided with the car (HP 11A 6499). The impact severely damaged the front portion of the car, leaving three occupants dead on the spot.

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On receiving information, a police team reached the site and rescued the injured person and retrieved the bodies. The bodies were taken to IGMC for postmortem.

Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh confirmed the accident and said a case had been registered under Sections 281, 125(a) and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The police are investigating the circumstances leading to the collision.

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Three-year-old killed

In another fatal accident in Shimla district, a three-year-old girl was killed after being run over by a speeding pickup on the Chatog-Sinkhuri road in Theog subdivision.

The victim, Divyanshi, was walking home with her grandmother when the pickup allegedly ran her over. She died on the spot.

The police reached the site after being informed and recovered the child’s body. The SSP said a case had been registered and further investigation was underway.

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