Himachal: 30 agents challaned for over-packed apple cartons in Shimla, Solan districts

Cracking the whip, Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) have taken action against the over-packing of apple cartons, issuing around 30 challans to commission agents in Shimla and Solan districts over the past couple of days.

According to APMC officials, cartons weighing 27-28 kg were found at different mandis, and the commission agents trading the produce were issued challans.

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As per government directions, a universal apple carton should generally weigh around 22-23 kg.

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“We had been receiving complaints that overweight cartons were being traded at the mandis. We conducted inspections and, wherever we found overweight cartons, challans were issued,” said APMC (Shimla and Kinnaur) Secretary Ravinder Sharma.

He added that the APMC had issued notices to commission agents whenever complaints regarding over-packing were received in the past.

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Market officials said the problem was more pronounced in the case of small-grade apples, with some cartons found to weigh 27-28 kg.

“Cartons containing higher-grade apples generally weighed 24-25 kg,” said APMC (Solan) Secretary Raghav Sood.

Marketing officials, however, pointed out that the situation had improved considerably with the introduction of universal cartons. Earlier, growers using telescopic cartons often packed 35-38 kg of apples in a single carton.

“There is a direct benefit of 8-10 kg for growers with universal cartons,” Sharma said.

The practice of over-packing, however, continues to be contentious, with growers and commission agents blaming each other for it.

Some growers claim they are under pressure from commission agents and loaders to put more fruit into a carton. According to them, loaders have an obvious incentive to push for additional fruit in each box.

Commission agents, on the other hand, allege that some growers themselves over-pack cartons to accommodate lower-quality fruit and reduce expenditure on packaging material.

Sanyukt Kisan Manch convener Harish Chauhan accused the APMC of waking up to the problem at the fag end of the season.

He suggested that monitoring grading and packing machines would be more effective in checking over-packing than random inspections at the mandis.

“The problem of over-packing will be resolved to a large extent if authorities are able to ensure standardised grading and packing with these machines. With standardised packing, variation in weight will be minimal,” Chauhan added.

Some marketing officials feel that strict enforcement of the prescribed weight could lead growers to divert their produce to mandis outside the state, where there is no similar restriction on the weight of apple cartons.

“This would lead to a loss of revenue for the state,” a marketing official said.