Himachal: 31 families notified for Renuka Ji Dam project

According to the notification, structures belonging to these 31 families have been acquired for the project. The affected families are from different parts of Sirmaur district — 12 from Sangrah and Lagnu, two from Dadahu and Deed Bagad, seven from Dadahu and Parada, four from Lana Bhalta and Bogli Byalag, two from Rajgarh and Kathli Bharan, two from Sangrah and Rajana and two from Nohra­dhar and Gawahi.

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The detailed list will remain available for public inspection from September 26 to October 10 on the official website of the Sirmaur district administration and at the offices of the concerned Patwar Circles at Sangrah, Rajana, Dadahu, Bechad Ka Bagh, Lana Macher, Dimber and Nihog.

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The Deputy Commissioner said persons whose land or houses had been acquired for the project but whose names had not been included in the list, as well as those whose names had been wrongly included, could submit their claims and objections in writing.

The claims and objections can be submitted personally or sent through registered post to the Renuka Ji Dam Project office at Dadahu, the office of the Tehsildar, Dadahu or the concerned land settlement offices under Sangrah, Nohra­dhar, Rajgarh and Naib Tehsildar, Sub-Tehsil Narg.

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The administration has specified that claims and objections must be submitted between September 26 and October 10. No claims or objections received after the stipulated period will be entertained.

The notification is part of the ongoing land and structural acquisition and rehabilitation process for families affected by the Renuka Ji Dam Project. The administration is identifying affected families and inviting objections to ensure the notified list is duly examined.