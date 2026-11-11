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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: 3,100 teachers, 374 lecturers to be hired for CBSE schools

Himachal: 3,100 teachers, 374 lecturers to be hired for CBSE schools

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:04 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Ashish Kohli, Director, School Education, has directed the Primary Teachers Federation (PTF) to immediately withdraw its ongoing agitation outside the Directorate in Shimla. Representative image/iStock
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The state government will recruit 3,100 teachers, 374 assistant professors and 19 instructors ahead of the launch of new CBSE-affiliated schools in the state from the 2027-28 academic session. Education Minister Rohit Thakur, who chaired a meeting of the Education Department here today, said the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Ayog had been directed to expedite the recruitment process.

The minister said tablets had been distributed to around 9,287 meritorious students. Applications under the Dr YS Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana had also increased significantly following the introduction of attractive provisions. The government would further strengthen the scheme to help more students pursue higher education.

He said regular teacher recruitment would be undertaken in tribal areas, while vacant posts in government hostels and other essential positions would be filled through outsourcing. Bhoti language teachers would also be appointed in areas where the language was predominantly spoken.

The state has also proposed setting up seven Kendriya Vidyalayas, for which Deputy Commissioners would be directed to expedite land transfer.

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