Himachal: 347 deities invited for Kullu Dasehra festival

The International Kullu Dasehra, a unique festival in which gods and goddesses gather as guests, will host 347 deities this year. The seven-day celebrations will be held from October 21 to 27. The district administration and the Kullu Devi Devta Kardar Sangh have started preparations for the event, which attracts lakhs of devotees and tourists from India and abroad. The event is known for its distinctive rituals.

In 2025, the administration and the Kardar Sangh had invited 332 deities. This time, invitations have been extended to 347 deities, including 15 new ones. The festival is not a conventional Dasehra. It is a living tradition in which local deities are formally invited, hosted and honoured. The invitation process is central to the festival’s organisation.

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The origins of Kullu Dasehra date back to 1660. On the first day, a grand procession is taken out. The procession is led by Lord Raghunath, who is seated in a wooden chariot called ‘rath’, accompanied by palanquins of hundreds of deities. Devotees pull the ‘rath’ from the northern end of Dhalpur Maidan to the camp temple of Lord Raghunath at its centre.

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The festival committee arranges accommodation, ‘nazrana’ and other facilities for the deities. Some deities from Anni and Nirmand travel nearly 200 km to Dhalpur to pay obeisance to chief deity Lord Raghunath. They leave their temples about a week before the festival. Sites for the camp temples of various deities at Dhalpur Maidan are fixed in advance.

Kullu Acting Deputy Commissioner Surjeet Singh Rathore said invitations had been issued to 347 deities for the festival. Dot Ram Thakur, president of the Kullu Kardar Sangh, said most deities had received their invitations. From the second week of October, the devta community will join the preparations.

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Kullu Dasehra is more than a religious event. It is a subject of research for scholars, a major cultural attraction and an economic driver. During the festival, business worth crores of rupees is generated. A large number of traders from within and outside the state set up temporary stalls at Dhalpur Maidan. The International Folk Dance Festival and other cultural programmes are also held in the Kala Kendra.