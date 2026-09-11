DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: 35-year-old man gored to death by stray bull in Baijnath

Himachal: 35-year-old man gored to death by stray bull in Baijnath

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:44 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Victim Ajay
Advertisement

A 35-year-old man was killed after a stray bull attacked him at a cowshed in Krishnanagar village of Tanhotu panchayat in Baijnath sub-division on Wednesday.

The victim, Ajay Kumar, had gone to drive out the bull that had entered the cowshed. However, as he attempted to take the animal outside, the bull turned violent and attacked him, leaving him injured.

Advertisement

Despite severe injuries, Ajay managed to reach his home. His condition, however, deteriorated rapidly. Family members took him to a nearby Ayurvedic dispensary and later shifted him to the Civil Hospital, Baijnath, when his condition deteriorated. He succumbed to his injuries.

Advertisement

The incident has sent shockwaves through the village and once again brought into focus the administration’s failure to check the stray cattle menace, despite repeated complaints and several incidents of animals turning violent.

Several stray cattle-related accidents and attacks have been reported in the region in recent years. Stray bulls have repeatedly been found roaming roads, residential areas and around public places, posing a serious threat to pedestrians and motorists. Till date, nine persons have lost their lives due to attacks by stray cattle in Palampur and Baijnath in two years.

Advertisement

Villagers alleged that the administration, municipal bodies and the Animal Husbandry Department had been informed about the stray cattle menace, but action had largely remained limited to temporary measures. Munish Dixit, a journalist, pointed out that merely shifting cattle from one locality to another could not be treated as a solution. He called for a time-bound district-wide campaign to identify and capture stray cattle and ensure their relocation to properly managed shelters.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts