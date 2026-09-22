Himachal: Rs 4.13-cr assets from 19 drug traffickers seized in Shimla

The Shimla police have seized assets worth Rs 4.13 crore allegedly acquired by 19 drug traffickers using proceeds from drug trade.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shimla City, Mehar Panwar said, on August 14, the district police had arrested several individuals with 6.5-gm ‘chitta’ (heroin) from a hotel near the old bus stand. A case was subsequently registered and an investigation launched.

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She said, during the investigation, the police established the backward and forward linkages of the accused and conducted a financial probe.

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“During the investigation, the properties of the accused and their associates were examined, and the police found that nine accused and 10 of their associates had acquired multiple assets,” the ASP said.