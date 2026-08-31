Himachal: Rs 400 crore sanctioned for Shillai’s development: Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan

Industries, Parliamentary Affairs and Labour and Employment Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today said around Rs 400 crore had been sanctioned for development works in Shillai Assembly constituency of Sirmaur district.

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Addressing a public meeting at Tatiyana gram panchayat, Chauhan said priority was being accorded to improving road connectivity, education, healthcare, drinking water and facilities. Most projects, he added, were progressing rapidly.

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The minister said the construction of a 100-bedded Civil Hospital at Shillai was underway at an estimated cost of Rs 19 crore. He said the hospital had emerged as an important healthcare centre, receiving around 350 to 400 patients daily. Ten doctors, including specialists in ENT, medicine, orthopaedics, and gynaecology and obstetrics, were providing services there, he added.

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The minister said infrastructure expansion was underway at Primary Health Centres in Kamrau, Sataun, Chandni and Kota Pab, while the PHC building at Kanti Mashwa had been inaugurated. Doctors and pharmacists, he added, were posted at PHCs in the constituency.

Chauhan said the government was strengthening school infrastructure, teaching facilities and teacher availability. He also highlighted initiatives aimed at increasing farmers’ incomes, saying Himachal Pradesh was the first state to provide minimum support prices for naturally farmed crops. The government had increased those rates, he added.

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Referring to political developments, Chauhan alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to destabilise the state government, but it had failed. He said people had reaffirmed their faith in the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Maintaining that natural disasters had caused economic damage to the state, Chauhan criticised the reduction in Central assistance. He termed the revenue deficit grant the right of Himachal’s people.

During the programme, residents raised demands concerning roads, drinking water, electricity and development works. Chauhan directed officials to examine the issues and ensure a timely action.