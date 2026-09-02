DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: 4,050 beneficiaries shift to Sahara portal

Himachal: 4,050 beneficiaries shift to Sahara portal

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:44 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chairs a meeting in Shimla.
Advertisement
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said 4,050 eligible beneficiaries had been successfully migrated to the online platform as part of the transition to the new system for the Mukhya Mantri Sahara Yojana.
Advertisement

Sukhu chaired a meeting of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department to review the implementation of various welfare schemes.

Advertisement

Under the Sahara Yojana, eligible persons belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) and economically weaker families suffering from specified fatal diseases are provided financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month. The scheme also provides support to attendants of persons with disabilities, helping reduce the financial burden on families during prolonged medical treatment.

Advertisement

Sukhu said a budget provision of Rs 20.01 crore had been made for the scheme during the current financial year, against which Rs 4.46 crore had been spent so far.

Following migration to the online platform, Aadhaar-based e-KYC of 3,958 beneficiaries has been completed through the portal. Financial assistance for 3,723 beneficiaries for July 2026 has also been disbursed so far.

Advertisement

A total of 4,143 new applications have been received through the e-Kalyan Portal. Eligible applicants can submit their applications online through the portal to avail themselves of benefits under the Sahara Yojana.

The Chief Minister directed the department to ensure that benefits reach all eligible beneficiaries in a transparent, timely and hassle-free manner, with particular focus on needy families facing financial difficulties due to prolonged medical treatment.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts