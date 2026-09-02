Himachal: 4,050 beneficiaries shift to Sahara portal

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Sukhu chaired a meeting of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department to review the implementation of various welfare schemes.

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Under the Sahara Yojana, eligible persons belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) and economically weaker families suffering from specified fatal diseases are provided financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month. The scheme also provides support to attendants of persons with disabilities, helping reduce the financial burden on families during prolonged medical treatment.

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Sukhu said a budget provision of Rs 20.01 crore had been made for the scheme during the current financial year, against which Rs 4.46 crore had been spent so far.

Following migration to the online platform, Aadhaar-based e-KYC of 3,958 beneficiaries has been completed through the portal. Financial assistance for 3,723 beneficiaries for July 2026 has also been disbursed so far.

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A total of 4,143 new applications have been received through the e-Kalyan Portal. Eligible applicants can submit their applications online through the portal to avail themselves of benefits under the Sahara Yojana.

The Chief Minister directed the department to ensure that benefits reach all eligible beneficiaries in a transparent, timely and hassle-free manner, with particular focus on needy families facing financial difficulties due to prolonged medical treatment.