Himachal 4th best state in food safety; JK best among UTs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 7

Himachal Pradesh has emerged the fourth best large state in the country on food safety parameters with Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra at top three positions.

Himachal Pradesh has improved its rank in the annual national food safety rankings released by the Food Safety and Standards Association of India from 12thin 2019 and sixth in 2020 to fourth in 2021.

The 4thedition of the rankings under State Food Safety Index were released today by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to mark the World Food Safety Day.

In 2020, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, UP and Himachal Pradesh had topped the charts in that order. In 2019 too, Gujarat was the leader followed by Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Karnataka.

Among UTs, Jammu and Kashmir is the top ranked in the latest index followed by Delhi and Chandigarh. Among small states, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura and Meghalaya are top rankers. Ladakh is at number six.

The index rates states on the availability of strong culture and ecosystem of enforcement commensurate with the population; compliance by food business organizations, licensing and registration, food testing infrastructure, training of the regulatory staff and consumer empowerment.