Himachal: 5 persons booked for blackmailing woman with obscene clip in Jawali

An FIR was registered against five persons at the Jawali police station yesterday for allegedly blackmailing and threatening a married woman.

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The victim hailing from Upper Katora village had approached the office of the Nurpur SP and complained against five persons for allegedly blackmailing her with an obscene video clip and threatening to circulate it on social media.

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Nurpur ASP Dharam Chand Verma said Anil Sharma, his wife Tamana Sharma of Bari panchayat; Manu of Bharmar and Dharmender, alias Chhunna, and Bablu have been booked under Sections 77, 333, 351(2), 304(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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He said the complainant had also alleged that the accused had snatched her jewellery. The ASP said the case is being investigated by a designated inquiry officer of the Jawali police station and further action will be taken after the completion of the investigation.