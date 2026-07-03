Himachal: 55 of 118 petitions resolved by Assembly Petitions Committee

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Addressing the media, Pathania said four petitions were returned due to lack of substantive grounds, while replies from the concerned departments are awaited in 32 cases. Responses have been received in 24 petitions, which will be taken up for hearing in the committee's next meeting. Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar was also present.

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He said the petitions relate to several departments, including Education, Revenue, Forest, Public Works, Panchayati Raj, Jal Shakti and the Pollution Control Board. During the meeting, the Secretaries of the Health and Education departments presented oral submissions before the committee.

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On appointments on compassionate grounds, the Education Secretary informed the committee that a new policy is likely to be notified shortly, after which pending cases would be processed.

Pathania said the Petitions Committee has been revived after a gap of 28 years to ensure prompt, speedy and free justice for poor, destitute, helpless and exploited people. He added that any eligible citizen can approach the committee by submitting a petition. The committee also referred 13 petitions for re-examination during its internal deliberations.