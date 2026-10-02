Himachal: 6 hurt as car rams into road roller

According to the police, the Alto (HP-76-5382) was travelling from Mandi towards Padhar at high speed when it rammed into the road roller parked on the left side of the highway. The impact damaged the conductor-side and rear portions of the car, causing it to spin.

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Eight persons, including the driver, two women, another man and four minor girls, were travelling in the vehicle. Following the collision, all the occupants reportedly raised an alarm for help.

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A local resident, Raj Kumar, helped evacuate the passengers and took all eight to Community Health Centre, Padhar, in a private vehicle.

The police said driver Jagdish, son of Hoshiar Singh, and Chaitri Devi, wife of Mangnu Ram, escaped apparent injuries. Rita Devi, wife of Jagdish; Mangnu Ram; and the four girls —Tanvi, Muskan, Jahanvi and Shivani — sustained injuries.

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The police have initiated legal proceedings against the driver for allegedly driving at high speed and negligently, resulting in the accident.