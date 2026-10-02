DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: 6 hurt as car rams into road roller

Himachal: 6 hurt as car rams into road roller

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:56 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The impact damaged the conductor-side and rear portions of the car, causing it to spin.
Advertisement
Six persons, including four minor girls, were injured when an Alto car collided with a road roller parked along National Highway 154 near Kunnu Bhated in Padhar subdivision today.

According to the police, the Alto (HP-76-5382) was travelling from Mandi towards Padhar at high speed when it rammed into the road roller parked on the left side of the highway. The impact damaged the conductor-side and rear portions of the car, causing it to spin.

Advertisement

Eight persons, including the driver, two women, another man and four minor girls, were travelling in the vehicle. Following the collision, all the occupants reportedly raised an alarm for help.

Advertisement

A local resident, Raj Kumar, helped evacuate the passengers and took all eight to Community Health Centre, Padhar, in a private vehicle.

The police said driver Jagdish, son of Hoshiar Singh, and Chaitri Devi, wife of Mangnu Ram, escaped apparent injuries. Rita Devi, wife of Jagdish; Mangnu Ram; and the four girls —Tanvi, Muskan, Jahanvi and Shivani — sustained injuries.

Advertisement

The police have initiated legal proceedings against the driver for allegedly driving at high speed and negligently, resulting in the accident.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts