Himachal: 6 years on, restoration begins at Bhattakuffar fruit mandi

Six years after a landslide triggered safety concerns at the Bhattakuffar fruit mandi, restoration work has finally begun, bringing a measure of relief to arhtiyas who have continued to operate from the market yard despite the threat posed by the unstable hillock overlooking the premises.

The Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Shimla, has constructed a retaining wall at the mandi a few months ago as part of a broader plan to restore and strengthen the market infrastructure. Another retaining wall has been proposed, along with an iron net supported by iron poles to prevent stones and debris from rolling down the steep hillock behind the market yard.

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The long delay in undertaking major restoration work had fuelled apprehensions among arhtiyas and fruit growers that the authorities might eventually discontinue the mandi. With little visible progress for more than five years, several arhtiyas shifted their operations to the Parala fruit mandi, while some even purchased shops at the Pinjore fruit mandi.

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The commencement of restoration work has now revived hopes that the Bhattakuffar mandi will continue to remain an important centre for the apple trade.

“It is a positive step. We hope the entire restoration work is completed at the earliest and the mandi is made safe for arhtiyas, growers and labourers working here,” said Pratap Chauhan, former president of the Bhattakuffar Arhtiya Association.

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The arhtiyas have been working at the mandi at considerable risk since the landslide. Stones occasionally roll down the hillock and hit the roof of the market shed, triggering panic among those present. Workers and traders are often forced to move towards the opposite end of the shed whenever stones come tumbling down.

Shimla APMC Secretary Ravinder Sharma said a detailed plan had been prepared for the restoration and strengthening of the mandi. Besides securing the hillock, the APMC has proposed shifting the market yard towards the main gate.

The relocation, he said, would move trading activity away from the vulnerable slope and make the premises safer for arhtiyas, growers, labourers and other stakeholders associated with the apple trade. The area beneath the hillock could subsequently be utilised for purposes such as loading and unloading.

For the arhtiyas, however, the wait is not over yet. After six years of uncertainty, they want the proposed safety measures and relocation plan to move beyond paper and see complete execution before they can be confident about the mandi’s future.