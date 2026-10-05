Himachal: 600 cops, tight traffic plan for President Murmu’s Manali visit

President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Himachal Pradesh from October 6 to 8 will bring temporary traffic restrictions and curbs on tourist movement in and around Manali, Atal Tunnel and the Hadimba Devi Temple, with the district administration putting in place an elaborate security and traffic management plan.

The President will arrive in Manali on the evening of October 6 after visiting AIIMS-Bilaspur. During her stay, she is scheduled to visit Atal Tunnel and Mata Hadimba Temple. Her earlier visit to the Atal Tunnel, planned for April 29, had been cancelled due to adverse weather.

Advertisement

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma said heavy vehicles heading towards Manali would be stopped at the NGT barrier at 11.30 am on October 6. Movement would be halted above the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) at Bahang near the Manali main gate from 12.15 pm. From 8 pm, heavy vehicles travelling between Manali and Lahaul-Spiti would be diverted through Aloo Ground until 1 pm on October 7.

Advertisement

On October 7, traffic regulation will begin at the Sissu Atal Tunnel north portal bridge at 6.30 am. Vehicles travelling from Lahaul-Spiti towards Manali will be allowed only through Rohtang Pass, while trucks and heavy vehicles bound for Lahaul-Spiti will be stopped at the NGT barrier from 7 am.

From 8 am, police nakas will operate at Log Hut Chowk, Manalsu Mour, Main Chowk Ram Bagh, Mission Hospital, Old Bridge, Bhootnath Chowk, Vashisht Road, Nehru Kund Bridge, Palchan Bridge and Palchan Chowk. Normal traffic will resume around five minutes after the presidential convoy crosses Palchan, with similar restrictions during the return journey.

Advertisement

The President’s visit to Hadimba Temple between 3 pm and 5 pm will trigger additional traffic controls at Ram Bagh Chowk, Ghatotkach Chowk, Manalsu and Log Hut Chowk.

On October 8, the President will leave the Manali Circuit House for the DGRE helipad at 10 am. Heavy vehicles will be stopped at the NGT barrier from 7 am and barred beyond Palchan and Atal Tunnel nakas. Barricading will begin at 9 am at several locations.

Manali has been divided into nine sectors, with 600 police personnel deployed. SP Abishek Sekar urged residents and drivers to follow the traffic plan.

Tourists can visit Darcha-Jispa, Shinkula, Baralacha, Chandertal, Kunzum and Kaza on October 7. In Kullu, Naggar, Bhuntar, Kasol, Manikaran, Tosh, Banjar, Sojha and Jalori Pass will remain open. All tourist destinations in Kullu will reopen from 11 am on October 8.

An aerial survey of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti was also conducted to review security arrangements and routes ahead of the visit.