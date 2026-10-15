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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: 650 assistant staff nurses appointed in medical colleges

Himachal: 650 assistant staff nurses appointed in medical colleges

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:36 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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The state government has appointed 650 assistant staff nurses in medical colleges and the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties, Chamiyana in Shimla district, to strengthen healthcare services. Another 117 assistant staff nurses have been appointed in Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans.

A government spokesperson said that the recruitment process for another 1,300 assistant staff nurses was under way. At a recent meeting, the state Cabinet had also approved the recruitment of an additional 500 assistant staff nurses in the Health Department.

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The spokesperson said that appointment letters were issued on Wednesday to candidates selected through the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Ayog for 84 posts of Operating Theatre Assistant (OTA) in the Department of Medical Education and 39 in the Health Department. Appointment letters were also issued to 21 radiographers in the Health Department.

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Besides, 17 pharmacists have been appointed, while the recruitment process for 74 more is under way. The selection process is also on for 66 medical laboratory technicians, eight laboratory assistants, 20 radiographers, two ophthalmologists, seven physiotherapists and 13 OTAs.

“The government has set a target of deploying 90 per cent of the required medical, paramedical and other support staff in all government medical colleges in the state by December 31. This will help ensure that people have access to specialised healthcare services within the state itself,” the spokesperson said.

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He added that an expenditure of about Rs 3,000 crore was being made on the procurement of modern medical machinery and equipment.

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