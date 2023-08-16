Himachal rains: 7 members of family, spanning across three generations, killed in Shimla temple collapse

ANI
Shimla, August 16
A family lost members spanning three generations in the mishap in which a temple in the Summer Hill area of rain-battered Shimla district was washed away following a landslide triggered by Monday’s heavy rains.
According to officials, seven members of the family, including three children were inside the Shiv temple when it collapsed.
The deceased were identified as Pawan Sharma, his wife Santosh, son Aman, daughter-in-law Archna and three granddaughters.
According to State Disaster Response Force, the bodies of five family members have been found, while two others remain missing.
Sunita Sharma, a distressed relative said, "I have just one request, find them and bring them to us. We will accept them dead or alive. We have been waiting for three days."
Sunedhi, the sister of one of the missing persons expressed grief and said, "We don't know what God did to us." Vinod, the brother of one of the missing persons said, "The administration should make such areas safe, have some kind of system in place to ensure that the water recedes immediately." A neighbour Mehar Singh Verma said, "We performed the last rites of four of the members yesterday. They lost their three generations."
According to officials, a total of 13 bodies have been retrieved so far from the Summer Hill area in Shimla.
The death toll in rain-related incidents in the state has risen to over 60 and the Chief Minister said that the state has suffered a loss of around Rs 10,000 crore.
