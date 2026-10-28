Himachal: Rs 72.82-crore infra push for areas affected by Sunni dam project

The Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) and the SJVNL on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for undertaking infrastructure development works worth Rs 72.82 crore under the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Plan of the 382 MW Sunni dam hydel project.

The MoU was signed by Superintending Engineer Deepak Raj Chauhan on behalf of the PWD and Executive Director Vikas Sharma on behalf of the SJVN in the presence of Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh. The Minster said the initiative aimed to strengthen infrastructure in the project-affected areas and accelerate regional development.

Advertisement

Under the agreement, the upgradation and widening of the MDR-22 road from Khaira to Ogli and the construction of a 152 metre span bridge over the Sutlej river at Ogli-Parlog will be undertaken. These works will improve road connectivity, facilitate smoother movement and provide safer and more convenient transportation for residents.

Advertisement

The minister also reviewed the progress of works being undertaken by SJVNL and departments concerned. He directed the officers concerned to ensure effective implementation of development works, better inter-departmental coordination and timely resolution of pending issues.

Vikramaditya said the state government was committed to strengthening infrastructure and providing better facilities to residents. He added that the state government was committed to improve the quality of life of people in the project-affected areas by strengthening essential facilities such as roads, drinking water supply and irrigation.