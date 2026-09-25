Himachal: 8,000 MT of apples procured under MIS

Over 17,000 farmers have registered on the HPMIS portal, which has been introduced to bring greater transparency and accountability to the procurement process. The procurement commenced on August 1 through 213 apple collection centres (ACCs) operated by the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) and HIMFED and will continue till October 31.

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Sukhu said the MIS provided relief to growers during periods of market glut, facilitated value addition and helped regulate the arrival of low-grade fruit in the open market. A major reform this season, he said, was the complete digitisation of MIS operations through HPMIS.

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“The system covers farmer registration, procurement, digital receipts, transportation, processing, monitoring and payment, thereby improving transparency and accountability,” the Chief Minister said.

Officials said eligible MIS payments were being transferred directly into farmers’ registered bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Farmers have been advised to ensure that their mobile numbers and bank account details are correctly registered on the HPMIS portal to avoid payment-related issues.

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Apple is Himachal’s major fruit crop, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of total fruit production and about 50 per cent of the area under fruit cultivation. The state contributes around 22 per cent of the country’s apple production. Shimla accounts for nearly 55 per cent of the state’s output, followed by Kullu, Kinnaur and Mandi.