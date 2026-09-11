Himachal: 84 logs of khair wood seized in Nurpur; 9 booked

In a major crackdown on the forest mafia, the Nurpur district police on Wednesday intercepted two vehicles loaded with 84 logs of khair wood and booked nine persons in this connection. A police patrol from the Damtal police station stopped an Innova (PB08-BL 9788) and a pick-up vehicle, which was without a registration number, at Indora Mor on the Pathankot-Mukerian road and recovered 84 logs of khair wood. The police suspect illicit felling of khair trees in forest areas in Himachal Pradesh and that the logs were being transported to catechu manufacturing units in Hoshiarpur district in Punjab.

As per the police, one electric wood cutter, 10 batteries and three chains were also recovered from the vehicles. The occupants failed to produce any document or permit for transporting the logs. The police called the Forest Department to the spot to have the logs measured.

Advertisement

An FIR under Sections 303(2) and 3(5) of the BNS and Sections 41, 42 of the Indian Forests Act has been registered against the accused at the Damtal police station.

Advertisement

Nurpur ASP Dharm Chand Verma said the accused had been identified as Rahul and Gurpreet Singh, residents of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab; Vikas Sharma and Balwinder Singh from Fatehpur tehsil in Kangra district; and Gobind, Vishal, Ajay Kumar, Om Prakash and Anil Kumar from Indora tehsil in Kangra district.