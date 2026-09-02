Himachal: 9-km riverfront planned for Him-Chandigarh City

Advertisement

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the proposed city, located in the vicinity of Chandigarh and said the state government would commence its development shortly. He directed the officers concerned to expedite all necessary formalities to ensure timely execution of the project.

Advertisement

Sukhu said Him-Chandigarh City would be developed as a modern, well-planned and sustainable urban centre equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and essential civic amenities.

Advertisement

He directed officials to explore possibilities for ensuring planned, sustainable and balanced development of the proposed city. He also emphasised the need for robust and efficient road connectivity to and from the city to facilitate seamless movement and improve accessibility.

The Chief Minister said the proposed urban centre would not only cater to the growing urban needs of the region but also generate economic activity and contribute significantly to the state’s revenue.

Advertisement

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani, HIMUDA Vice-Chairman Yashwant Chajta and other senior officers attended the meeting.