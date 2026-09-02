DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: 9-km riverfront planned for Him-Chandigarh City

Himachal: 9-km riverfront planned for Him-Chandigarh City

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:02 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File
Advertisement
The state government will develop a well-planned nine-km riverfront along the Sarsa river as part of the proposed Him-Chandigarh City in the Baddi area, aiming to enhance the new urban centre’s aesthetic appeal and provide residents with a clean, attractive and recreational public space.
Advertisement

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the proposed city, located in the vicinity of Chandigarh and said the state government would commence its development shortly. He directed the officers concerned to expedite all necessary formalities to ensure timely execution of the project.

Advertisement

Sukhu said Him-Chandigarh City would be developed as a modern, well-planned and sustainable urban centre equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and essential civic amenities.

Advertisement

He directed officials to explore possibilities for ensuring planned, sustainable and balanced development of the proposed city. He also emphasised the need for robust and efficient road connectivity to and from the city to facilitate seamless movement and improve accessibility.

The Chief Minister said the proposed urban centre would not only cater to the growing urban needs of the region but also generate economic activity and contribute significantly to the state’s revenue.

Advertisement

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani, HIMUDA Vice-Chairman Yashwant Chajta and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts