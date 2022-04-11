Himachal AAP Mahila Morcha chief, office-bearers join BJP; AAP dissolves state working committee

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 11

In another setback to the AAP in Himachal, its state Mahila Morcha chief and other office-bearers joined the BJP in Delhi on Monday.

Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Meenakashi Lekhi and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh with AAP leaders Anoop Kesari, Mamata Thakur, Sonia Bindal and others at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on April 11, 2022. — PTI

It was again Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur who was instrumental in making Mamta Thakur, state president of the Mahila wing of the AAP, join the saffron party. Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi was also present on the occasion.

केजरीवाल ने सोचा था हिमाचल में सरकार बनाएँगे, आप को अब अपना संगठन बचाना मुश्किल हो गया है।



आम आदमी पार्टी की महिला मोर्चा की प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्रीमती महिला मोर्चा की प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्रीमती ममता ठाकुर, उपाध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया बिंदल व श्रीमती संगीता… pic.twitter.com/AXGkPuRu36 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) April 11, 2022

“It has become difficult for the AAP to virtually save its party in Himachal,” said Anurag Thakur.

Others who joined the BJP along with her include state Mahila Morcha vice-president Sangeeta, vice-president of the social media wing Ashish Kumar and state president of the industry wing DK Tyagi. Thakur said the AAP leadership had levelled allegations against its own party workers who had worked for the party relentlessly in the past.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said Himachal Pradesh’s AAP state working committee had been dissolved and the new body would be reorganised soon.

Himachal Pradesh's Aam Aadmi Party state working committee has been dissolved. The new state working committee will be reorganized soon. — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) April 11, 2022

It was on April 8 that the state president of the AAP Anup Kesari, state organisational secretary Satish Thakur and district AAP president of Una Iqbal Singh had joined the BJP in the presence of BJP national chief JP Nadda. Thakur added that leaders were deserting AAP in protest against the anti-Himachal style of functioning of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.