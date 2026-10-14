Himachal: AAP makes fresh push to break Cong-BJP duopoly

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking to revive its political fortunes in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, promising to emerge as an alternative to the Congress and the BJP. The party has also begun reaching out to leaders in both camps who, it claims, are dissatisfied with their respective leaderships.

Announcing its electoral plans at a press conference here on the occasion of the inauguration of the party office, Himachal AAP in-charge Rituraj Jha said the party would contest the 2027 Assembly elections. He added that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal would visit the state next week.

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Claiming that around 20,000 people had enrolled as party members in Himachal, Jha said AAP would soon open offices in Dharamsala, Mandi and Hamirpur to strengthen its organisational presence.

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“We are mapping senior leaders in the Congress and BJP who are fed up with their leadership and could join AAP to provide the much-needed political alternative to the people of Himachal,” he said.

Jha argued that voters in the state had traditionally alternated between the Congress and the BJP because they lacked a viable third option. He claimed that an AAP survey indicated that 80 per cent of respondents wanted an alternative, citing dissatisfaction with the policies of the two established parties.

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Targeting the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the AAP leader alleged that it had borrowed the party’s model of guarantees but failed to deliver on its promises, including free bus services for women, employment opportunities, 300 units of free electricity and health clinics.

“Copying Kejriwal’s guarantees is easy, but implementing them requires intent and political will,” he said, contrasting the Congress government’s record with AAP’s performance in Punjab. He claimed that the Bhagwant Mann-led government had fulfilled almost all the promises made ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

AAP’s renewed push comes despite its unsuccessful attempts to establish a foothold in Himachal since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when most of its candidates forfeited their security deposits. Whether the party can translate its membership claims and outreach to disgruntled leaders into electoral gains remains to be seen.