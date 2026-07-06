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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal administrative rejig: 18 IAS, 16 HAS officers get postings & transfers

Himachal administrative rejig: 18 IAS, 16 HAS officers get postings & transfers

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:01 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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In a major administrative reshuffle, the government on Monday ordered the transfer and posting of 18 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 16 Himachal Administrative Service (HAS) officers.

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Abhishek Jain (2002 batch), Advisor (Regulatory Reforms) and Principal Secretary (Finance and Planning), has been given charge of Financial Commissioner (Appeals).

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Sudesh Mokta (2010 batch), who was awaiting posting, has been appointed Secretary (Cooperation).

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Amarjeet Singh (2010 batch), Secretary (Cooperation), will continue to hold charge of Secretary (Town and Country Planning and Home).

Torul S Raveesh (2016 batch), Managing Director, State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd and General Industries Corporation, has been posted as Director (Land Records).

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Abhishek Verma (2018 batch), Director (Land Records), will function as Managing Director of HP Milkfed.

Ajay Kumar Yadav (2018 batch) has been posted as Managing Director of the Himachal Pradesh Medical Services Corporation.

Mahendra Pal Gurjar (2018 batch), Additional Deputy Commissioner, Una, has been posted as Director (Personnel and Finance), Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation.

Solan ADC Rahul Jain has been posted as Managing Director, Mahila Vikas Nigam, Solan, and will hold additional charge of Registrar, Horticulture University, Nauni, Solan.

Dinyanshu Singh (2020 batch), Managing Director, Himachal Pradesh State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation, has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Solan.

He will be replaced by Om Kant Sharma (2020 batch), Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur.

Gursimar Singh (2021 batch), Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Mandi, has been posted as Managing Director, General Industries Corporation (GIC).

Ishant Jaswal (2021 batch), SDM, Kangra, has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Una.

Rupinder Kaur (2021 batch), SDM, Mandi, has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur.

Rajdeep Singh (2021 batch), SDM, Bilaspur, has been posted as Municipal Commissioner, Solan.

Priyanshu Khati (2020 batch), SDM, Chamba, has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mandi.

Anjali Garg (2023 batch), Assistant Commissioner, Sirmaur, has been posted as SDM, Kangra.

Chandra Prakash (2023 batch), Assistant Commissioner-cum-Block Development Officer, Bhawarna (Kangra), has been posted as SDM, Mandi.

Besides, 16 HAS officers have been transferred.

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