Himachal: After winning bronze, Chamba’s Seema eyes another shot at glory in 5,000-m race

Fresh from winning a bronze medal in the women’s 10,000 metres race at the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Chamba’s Seema Kumari has thanked Indians for their overwhelming support and urged them to stand behind her once again as she competes in the 5,000 metres event on September 28. In a video message, Seema said that the respect and honour she had received after winning the bronze medal meant a great deal to her and would motivate her to work harder in the future.

“I want to thank all my fellow Indians from the bottom of my heart. The respect and honour I have received after winning the bronze medal means a lot to me and will motivate me to do even better in the future,” she added.

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Looking ahead to her next race, Seema acknowledged that the 5,000 metres field would also be tough but she would give her best to win another medal for India. “I will make every effort to bring home a medal for my country. I will need the support of all fellow Indians for that race as well. Please watch my race, support me and give me your blessings,” she added.

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For her mother Kesri Devi, the bronze medal is the culmination of years of struggle that began when Seema was a child. She said that Seema was only seven when her father died of a snakebite, leaving the family under difficult circumstances. Seema is the youngest of six siblings.

Kesri Devi said that she had faced numerous difficulties in helping Seema reach the level she has achieved today and expressed gratitude to everyone who supported the family during those difficult years.

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While proud of her daughter’s achievement, Kesri Devi also said that one issue continued to hurt Seema despite her sporting accomplishments, she had not been granted a government job.

Seema’s brother Raj Kumar said that the family was immensely proud of her achievement and that her bronze had made all of them proud as Indians. “Seema has made all of us fellow Indians proud by winning a bronze medal in the 10,000 metres race at the Asian Games in Japan. We are extremely happy,” he added.

He said that people in their village were eagerly waiting for Seema to return so they could welcome her and celebrate her achievement.

Seema’s bronze in the 10,000 metres event ended India’s 16-year wait for a medal in the event at the Asian Games. She clocked 32:50.05 to finish third, behind Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi and Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka.