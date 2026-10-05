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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Agricultural Scientists’ Forum seeks clarity on recruitment framework for varsities

Himachal: Agricultural Scientists’ Forum seeks clarity on recruitment framework for varsities

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Palampur, Updated At : 10:27 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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The Agricultural Scientists’ Forum has sought clarity on the proposed recruitment framework for teaching and non-teaching staff in Himachal Pradesh universities. It has urged the state government to ensure compliance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms and withdraw the Himachal Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

In a statement issued in Palampur, forum president Sanjay Sharma and other executive members said that there was need to clearly define the roles of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), universities and their statutory selection committees in the recruitment process. He added that recruitment on university teaching posts was fundamentally different from general government recruitment.

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Sharma said that the UGC Regulations, 2018, prescribed minimum qualifications, academic eligibility, merit-based selection, duly constituted selection committees, subject expertise and the assessment of teaching and research credentials. He added that the regulations specifically recognised teaching posts in agriculture, veterinary and allied disciplines. It expressed concern over reports regarding the recruitment framework under the 2026 Amendment Bill and said that the exact statutory position and its implementation should be notified clearly to avoid ambiguity and possible litigation.

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He said that the issue was particularly important for specialised institutions such as CSK Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, and Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district, where the faculty recruitment required discipline-specific assessment of teaching, research, publications, experience and academic contributions. He referred to the Himachal Pradesh High Court judgment of August 27, 2026, in CWP No. 4259 of 2026 and connected matters and stated that some amendments concerning the Vice-Chancellors’ appointment in agricultural and horticultural universities had been held inconsistent with the UGC framework. The court had directed a fresh process in accordance with the applicable UGC Regulations. Sharma also cited a January 30, 2026, Supreme Court judgment in Dr S Mohan v Secretary to the Chancellor, Puducherry Technological University & Others, concerning conformity between a university legislation and the applicable UGC regulations.

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