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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Ahju panchayat imposes Rs 2,100 penalty to curb substance abuse

Himachal: Ahju panchayat imposes Rs 2,100 penalty to curb substance abuse

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:11 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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In a significant step aimed at promoting cleanliness, public safety and curbing substance abuse, the gram sabha of Ahju gram panchayat in Joginder Nagar sub-division has approved strict penalties for various public nuisances.

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At its recent meeting chaired by pradhan Birbal, the gram sabha resolved to impose a fine of Rs 2,100 on anyone found consuming or dealing in narcotic substances within the panchayat limits. The decision was taken as part of a broader campaign to discourage drug abuse and maintain law and order in the area.

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The meeting also approved Rs 2,100 fine for owners who let their cattle roam freely, posing risks to public safety. Besides, a penalty of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on those found dumping garbage in the open.

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The panchayat further decided to increase the traditional cash incentive given to families on auspicious occasions under the Badhai Scheme to Rs 2,100.

To encourage public participation in the fight against drugs, the gram sabha announced a cash reward of Rs 1,000 for anyone providing credible information leading to action against drug trafficking.

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Another important resolution provides for honouring students who secure 95 per cent or above in the board examinations at the panchayat level in recognition of their academic excellence.

During the meeting, Health Department officials also conducted an awareness session on the prevention of water-borne diseases and informed villagers about various government schemes.

The resolutions were passed unanimously, with villagers expressing hope that the measures would help create a cleaner, safer and drug-free environment in the panchayat.

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