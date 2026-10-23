Himachal: AI, climate change & pests put plant health security to test

Climate change, expanding international trade and evolving agricultural practices are increasing the threat of emerging and invasive pests and diseases, making stronger plant health security imperative for India, experts said at a national symposium hosted by the ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI) in Shimla.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day National Symposium on ‘Next-Generation Plant Health Strategies for Climate Resilience, Food Security and Sustainable Agriculture’, chief guest Dr SS Chahal, former Vice-Chancellor of Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur, stressed the need to modernise plant biosecurity systems to protect crops and safeguard national food security.

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He highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in detecting and managing plant diseases, while cautioning that its wider adoption remained constrained by limited datasets, crop-specific applications and technological barriers. Dr Chahal called for reliable, field-ready AI solutions backed by comprehensive datasets, multidisciplinary expertise and stronger coordination among research institutions.

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Flagging gaps in plant biosecurity, he expressed concern over inadequate screening at international entry points, weak post-entry quarantine surveillance and risks associated with agricultural imports. He said conventional plant protection methods must be supplemented with advanced surveillance systems, modern diagnostic tools and coordinated institutional mechanisms to minimise crop losses.

In his keynote address, Dr Swarup Kumar Chakrabarti stressed the importance of integrating plant, environmental and ecosystem health into sustainable disease management strategies.

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Dr R Viswanathan, former Director of ICAR-Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research, Lucknow, and president of the Indian Phytopathological Society, highlighted emerging biotechnological approaches to strengthen crop resistance against diseases.

Dr VP Sharma, former Director of ICAR-Directorate of Mushroom Research, Solan, underlined the potential of mushrooms in enhancing nutritional security, diversifying rural livelihoods and promoting sustainable agriculture.