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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: All 3 bodies recovered from Sirmaur mine rubble

Himachal: All 3 bodies recovered from Sirmaur mine rubble

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:16 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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The deceased have been identified as Anil Kumar (26), a resident of Badwas village in Shillai, and two Nepalese labourers, Dhan Singh and Gajender Bahadur.
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Bodies of all three persons trapped in a landslide at a limestone mining site near Tiloridhar (Baganadhar) in the Kafota-Shillai area of Sirmaur district were extricated on Wednesday, bringing a day-long rescue operation to an end.

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The deceased have been identified as Anil Kumar (26), a resident of Badwas village in Shillai, and two Nepalese labourers, Dhan Singh and Gajender Bahadur.

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Kumar, the driver of the ill-fated truck that was parked inside the mine when the landslide occurred on Tuesday, was recovered in the morning. Singh’s body was extricated in the evening, while Bahadur’s body was recovered around 6.40 pm.

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A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), assisted by excavation machinery, carried out the rescue operation throughout the day amid challenging conditions.

District Mining Officer Sarit Chander said the mine owner had obtained all necessary permissions from the regulatory authorities to operate the mine.

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Meanwhile, a team of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) will visit the site on Thursday to assess the circumstances leading to the accident. Chander said limestone, being a major mineral, is regulated by the DGMS, Srinagar. The Bhimgoda Limestone Mine, spread over 8.5 hectares in Kamrau tehsil of Paonta Sahib, was leased to Satya Tomar of Badripur. Its environmental clearance was recently extended for five years. The deaths have triggered resentment among local residents, who have raised questions over safety standards and compliance at the mining site.

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