Himachal ambulance workers go on 5-day strike; services affected

Ambulance services across Himachal Pradesh took a hit as thousands of employees associated with the 108 and 102 Ambulance Workers Union, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) today kicked off their five-day strike for their various demands.

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The demands include withdrawal of the four new labour codes which have been introduced by the centre, assurance of being paid minimum wages as well as an end to the harassment of ambulance workers.

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In Shimla, hundreds of ambulance workers gathered at Chotta Shimla, near the State’s Secretariat and raised slogans against the government.

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Addressing the protest, Vijender Mehra, State President, CITU said that hundreds of pilots, captains, and EMTs working under the MedSwan Foundation, a primary employer under the National Health Mission, are being severely exploited.

“The extent of exploitation is such that workers are being deprived of minimum wages as prescribed by the government. They are also being forced to work a 12 hours shift despite not being paid any overtime wages for it. The sad part is that this exploitation continues despite orders from the Himachal Pradesh High Court, the Labour Court, the CJM Court in Shimla, and the Labour Office.

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He also said whenever the workers try to raise their voices against this exploitation; they are subjected to mental harassment. “Union leaders are either transferred or are forced to resign by mounting mental pressure on them. Similarly, many workers are kept off duty for months without any specific reason and are also threatened and intimidated. Additionally, they are also being deprived of leaves.”

He further said there are also huge flaws in the implementation of EPF and EDI as both the employees and employers shares are being deducted from the workers’ wages, thus leading to a monthly loss of Rs 2,000 per month.

“We demand that the ambulance workers should be paid minimum wages as declared by the government. Also, ambulance workers should be paid double overtime for working a 12-hour shift. We will continue our movement until the demands are not met” said Mehra.